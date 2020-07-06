Walmart Parking Lots Could Become Drive-ins

With coronavirus, many believe that the best way to keep a lid on the virus and prevent it from spreading is through social distancing. This means that activities that gather large numbers of people in close quarters are discouraged, like watching movies in a theater.

If you miss the social aspect of watching a movie with other people around you, Walmart has you covered. In a partnership with Tribeca Enterprises, Walmart will be turning its parking lots into a drive-in cinema, so all you need to do is stay in your car and you’ll be able to enjoy the movie being played on the screen.

Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal says, “Drive-ins have been a signature program for Tribeca since we started the Tribeca Film Festival 19 years ago after 9/11. But now, the Tribeca Drive-In is much more than a fun, retro way to see movies — it’s one of the safest ways for communities to gather. We are thrilled to partner with Walmart to bring more people together around the shared cinematic experiences that Tribeca is known for.”

This is actually not a bad idea and could be a fun new way to watch movies.

Source Ubergizmo

