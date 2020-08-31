Walmart Is Interested In TikTok

TikTok could be banned in the US if it does not find a US buyer for the company. Microsoft is in the lead to acquire the company, but it looks like Walmart is now interested as well.

According to Walmart, “We believe a potential relationship with TikTok US in partnership with Microsoft could add this key functionality and provide Walmart with an important way for us to reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace and advertising businesses.”

The company added, “We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of US TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of US government regulators.” We’re not sure why Walmart would want a social media platform like TikTok, but the app is hugely popular, so we’re not surprised that they want in on the action.

Recently, there were rumors suggesting that other companies were also interested in the company, which included Twitter and more recently Oracle. We’re not sure when any of these deals will close, but the US government has given TikTok until the 15th of September to find a buyer. Or else. We will have to wait and see what happens here.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals