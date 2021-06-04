Walmart Gives 740,000 Workers Free Samsung Phones

Usually, with company phones, you need to be in a high position for the company to give you one. But this isn’t the case with Walmart who recently announced that it will be distributing a stunning 740,000 free Samsung phones to its store workers.

Walmart employs 1.6 million people in the US, so for them to distribute 740,000 phones to its workers means that they will be covering almost half of their workforce. This is a huge win for Samsung as well as the workers. Many are hoping that maybe more companies, aside from Walmart, will follow suit.

The phone is the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro, one of Samsung’s more rugged models, which makes sense since it will have to be used every day. It will let workers access emails, apps, and it will also come with a work-specific browser, and with Walmart’s own Me@Walmart app, will allow workers to access schedules and request changes to their schedules. It will be a useful tool for all.

We don’t know how much this will cost Walmart, but the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro is priced at $500, but it is likely that Walmart and Samsung have agreed to a better price given the bulk of the order.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals