Vudu arrive on Amazon’s Fire TV platform

Last year Walmart sold video service Vudu to Fandango, and now, after several years of not working on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, the app has finally reached one of the few devices it wasn’t on. Vudu specializes in delivering high-quality movies and TV shows and has been offering these for a long time.

Since Fire TV of includes Amazon’s own video on-demand store, having Vudu available means that people can stream 4K and HDR content from another source, and enjoy the various sales and even free ad-supported streaming it has to offer. Fandango exec Kevin Shepela says “With Vudu’s vast library of premium content from new release event movies to favorite films and TV shows, we are excited to deliver to Fire TV users so many new viewing options to watch in their living rooms, many in breathtaking 4K.”

The announcement also talked about “double-digit” growth during 2020. Vudu also recently became available on Comcast’s set-top boxes, so maybe this means good things about its future under new ownership. Vudu has always been slow in developing new features, and while its UI is consistent, it hasn’t changed much over the years, so users with a library of content stored on the service benefit from its growth.

Source Engadget

