Deeper Network decentralized VPN and firewall for life

If you are in the market for a new decentralised VPN and firewall for your home or business you may be interested in the new hardware created by the team at Deeper Network. Specifically designed to safeguard your personal and business data the VPN protect all your Internet of things devices with seven layers of Internet traffic monitoring. Enabling you to easily block advertising, malware and trackers throughout your entire network.

Offering plug and play support with zero configuration the enterprise class security device uses the AtomOS operating system and is equipped with an Intel quad core processor and 2 GB of memory. Once the initial purchases made no monthly fees are required and early bird pledges are available from $199. Offering a considerable 33% saving off the recommended retail price. Orders placed will start shipping out during September 2020 and worldwide shipping is available.

“In our Decentralized Private Network (DPN), each device serves as both client and server and their IP address will be automatically changed based on their routing rules. Deeper Connect Mini can establish up to 16 tunnels to other nodes all over the world. By default, they will be established in the US, Europe, Singapore, and China.”

“Consider Alice (Germany) who wants to access US Netflix. Her device will automatically borrow Bob’s residential IP address (US) to avoid being geoblocked. At the same time, Tom’s device in China will be borrowing Alice’s IP address (Germany) to access YouTube. This of course is a huge and dynamic network composed of thousands of Alices, Bobs, and Toms, which allows every user to browse the internet without restrictions and bypassing firewalls and censorship, all automatically done by Deeper technology.”

“The design concept of Deeper Connect is plug-and-play with zero-configuration. The installation process is so simple even grandparents can do it in 5 seconds. In place of an ethernet cable, users only need to plug-in two ends of network cables into Deeper Connect to have access to a free, secure and private Internet. No settings or configurations of any kind are needed.”

Comparing with traditional VPN, DPN has following advantages:

– No centralized servers. Thus network cannot be taken down.

– Users have control over their own data. By default, they are encrypted and secured.

– Democratic Internet that empowers and protects users’ privacy.

– Censorship resistant.

– High speed Internet connection without bottlenecks.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals