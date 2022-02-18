Verizon’s Unlimited Customers Have Permanent Access To Apple Arcade And Google Play Pass

Last year, Verizon announced that one of the perks that it would be giving to its Unlimited customers would be 12 months of free access to Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass. True to its word, it looks like the carrier has decided to give customers an upgrade and make those subscriptions permanent as long as they are subscribed to the plan.

This means that as long as you stay on Verizon’s unlimited plans, you will have access to Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass for free. This is a pretty nice bonus, especially if you were already on the unlimited plan and have been thinking about a subscription to either of those services.

Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass are subscription services that for a monthly fee, gives you access to premium games and apps without in-game ads or in-app purchases, so you get to enjoy the game or app without worrying that developers are going to try and get you to spend more money at every turn.

The unlimited plans will also give users access to other popular subscription services like Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Apple Music, making it a pretty good deal indeed. This is great news for users.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

