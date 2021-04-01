Verizon Will Pay You Up To $1,000 For Your Old Phones

Whenever you trade in a phone, the value depends on how old it is and also the condition, which is why you usually try to keep phones in good shape if you plan on trading them in or selling them later. However, thanks to Verizon you may no longer have to worry about the condition of your phone as much.

Verizon says, “Beginning tomorrow, April 1, and for the first time ever, for new and existing customers: trade in your cracked or water damaged phone and get up to $1,000 off our best 5G phones with a port-in and select Unlimited plans. That means cracked, broken, and even phones that no longer turn on can help make your next device more affordable.”

The carrier says that their announcement falls very close to April Fools, but they do state that this is not a joke and an actual offer that customers can take advantage of. The company also says that this deal is only open for a limited time, so you should take advantage of it while it is ongoing.

We’re not sure how much your broken phone will actually be worth, but if you have a broken phone that you’d rather not repair, then this deal is worth looking into. It could save you a few hundred dollars.

Source Ubergizmo

