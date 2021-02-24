Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 gets delayed

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 won’t arrive until 2021. In a statement publisher Paradox Interactive shared on Twitter, it said that it was parting ways with developer Hardsuit Labs and delaying the game indefinitely as a result of this. And so Paradox has stopped taking pre-orders for the title since it doesn’t have a release date to share at the moment. For fans who were waiting for this game, this is a disappointment.

“This game is very important to us and it has been an ambitious project from the very start,” the company said. “In order to meet our goals for it, we’ve come to the conclusion that a change is needed and, as a result, more development time is required.”

If you have been following this game, this is Bloodlines 2’s second major delay. You may remember that last summer, it was pushed back from 2020 to 2021. Paradox announced the delay after it came out that it had fired the game’s creative director and lead writer. The sequel to the 2004 cult classic from defunct studio Troika Games was initially supposed to come out near the start of 2020.

So obviously this game is having issues, but we hope that it all gets fixed and it is good in the end.

Source Engadget

