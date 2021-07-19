Valve’s Steam Deck May Not Play All Games

Valve’s Steam Deck is essentially a handheld PC that will let you play your Steam games while on the go, but now it looks like maybe not all games are compatible with it. This is mostly due to the fact that the Steam Deck is powered by Linux.

So when it comes to compatibility, there could be some issues there. Valve has included software called Proton that helps make porting games to Linux easier, but it isn’t always 100%. So far, it looks like there are four major titles that have issues being played on the Steam Deck at the moment.

That includes Destiny 2, Apex Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. It seems that the anti-cheat function built into those games doesn’t play nicely with Proton. That is the issue. Valve says that they are working on improving Proton so hopefully it will be solved ahead of the console’s release.

The Steam Deck should be released by the end of the year at $399. That is when we will find out how well it will play in real life. If you like the idea of being able to play your Steam games on the go, then this could be the console for you.

Source Ubergizmo

