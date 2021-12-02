Valve Still Not Working On Half-Life 3

With the success of Half-Life 2, we have all been wondering for years if Half-Life 3 is coming. After all, wouldn’t Valve want to continue their popular franchise with a third title in the series? That’s what many of us think, but sadly, it looks like Valve is still not working on the game.

This is according to Tyler McVicker of Valve News Network. In a new video, he claims that Half-Life 3 is currently not being developed. McVicker says, “No, at the current time, there isn’t a major development team working on anything outside of the few pieces of software that are specifically tailored for hardware right now.”

He goes on to add, “Valve is trying to get the Steam Deck out and, like many people have observed, the Steam Deck has been significantly more successful than originally anticipated, so Valve is throwing a lot at it.”

For years, many have been trying to find clues that might suggest Half-Life 3 is in development, but so far nothing concrete has been discovered, and this report pretty much confirms the fact that Valve doesn’t seem too interested in developing the third title in the series. Of course, Valve’s efforts over the years have moved away from the development of games.

While the company still makes and maintains its games like Dota 2, we haven’t seen anything new or major. Instead, the company seems to be focusing on its Steam storefront and on hardware products.

Source Ubergizmo

