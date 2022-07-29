Valve says no to awards and reviews on Steam store images

It’s not easy being a game developer. For instance, Valve is making a big change to the way developers can market their games on Steam. One that hurts their ability to stand out from other titles. Beginning September 1st, graphical assets that developers use in their store listings will only be able to include game artwork, the game name, and any official subtitle. Images won’t be able to include review scores, award names or logos, text that markets discounts, or text promoting a different product.

The new rules could prove to be a big pain in the butt for some developers, as they may rely on reviews or awards for their images in an effort to stand out from the massive number of games available on Steam. I mean, if the game won an award, it likely means that it has something going for it. The same is true if a game has stellar review scores. These things can help separate mediocre games from standouts. Even some developers of well-known games will have to make these changes.

So how is a consumer supposed to gauge quality and make an informed decision about how to spend their money? I guess we will find out.

Source and Image Credit The Verge

