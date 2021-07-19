Valve Payed Special Attention To Joystick Drift With The Steam Deck

All console controllers feature joysticks, and they are prone to an issue called drifting where over time and with prolonged use, the joysticks will start experiencing problems where they will “move” on their own while playing a game. The issue really came to light recently with the Nintendo Switch, but it has also affected other popular consoles like the Xbox and PlayStation.

Since Valve’s Steam Deck has a Switch-like design, you may be worried that this will happen with the device. Well, according to Valve, this was something they really paid close attention to. In an interview, hardware engineer Yazan Aldehayyat said that Valve has done a lot of reliability testing to ensure that this won’t happen to Steam Deck.

Aldehayyat was quoted as saying, “We’ve done a ton of testing on reliability, on all fronts really – and all inputs and different environmental factors and all that kind of stuff. I think we feel that this will perform really well. And I think people will be super happy with it. I think that it’s going to be a great buy. I mean, obviously every part will fail at some point, but we think people will be very satisfied and happy with this.”

Steam Deck designer John Ikeda also added, “We purposely picked something that we knew the performance of, right? We didn’t want to take a risk on that, right? As I’m sure our customers don’t want us to take a risk on that either.” Time will tell if the Steam Deck will run into drifting issues, but at least we know they did their best. Hopefully, Valve is learning from the mistakes of others.

Source Ubergizmo

