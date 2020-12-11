Valve patched Steam bugs that may have allowed hackers to take over your PC

Things could have been very bad for Valve, but they dodged what could have been a potentially nasty cheating situation for Steam users. Check Point Research found four vulnerabilities in the company’s Steam Sockets network library. The library is part of a networking plugin Valve offers to other studios. Luckily, Valve patched the vulnerabilities, and Check Point claims someone could have exploited them to remotely crash games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, and other titles that use Steam Sockets for matchmaking. In some situations, your computer could have been taken over remotely.

When it comes to third-party games, they also found a single vulnerability that could have allowed a hacker to take over an entire game server, and hijack the computers of everyone connected to that server. Yes, that could be some serious problems for Valve and for you.

Valve updated its games three weeks later and relayed the firm’s findings to third-party developers.

If you use Steam to play these and other Valve-developed games, you don’t have to do anything. For third-party games, Check Point suggests checking to see if they’ve been updated recently. You can click on the “Downloads” section at the bottom of Steam’s interface. That will let you see any updates you may have recently downloaded. You can also tap on the “View News” link next to any of the games listed there, to find the Steam News Hub. From there, you can search for coverage on a specific title in your library, and filter for news on content updates.

Source Engadget

