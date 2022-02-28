Valve Is Already Planning Steam Deck 2

Valve’s handheld console, the Steam Deck, has been released and so far early reviews of the console have been pretty positive, but it is the first generation, so there are likely a bunch of things that Valve could improve upon.

The good news is that Valve has already started thinking about the Steam Deck 2. This news is from an interview with Edge (via GamesRadar) where Valve’s co-founder, Gabe Newell, revealed some plans for what the company would do with the second-gen handheld.

According to Newell, a more powerful and potentially more expensive model could be something they’re considering. “That’s an example of us being a little surprised by what our customers are telling us. They’re basically saying, ‘We would like an even more expensive version of this,’ in terms of horsepower capabilities or whatever. You know, that’s why we always love to get something out there and ship it. Because we learn a lot from that, and it helps frame our thinking for Deck 2.”

He also said that the company is thinking of making it more than just a console for your PC games, and taking the device beyond what you might get from a desktop or laptop. He also mentioned the possibility of VR. It’s probably too early to tell what the Steam Deck 2 will end up being, but it’s nice to know that Valve is already thinking about it.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals