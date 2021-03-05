Valve Halts Artifact Development

A few years ago Valve announced and eventually launched the Artifact game. Artifact is a card-based video game loosely based on Dota 2. The game was at first met with favorable reviews, but eventually, the cost of playing the game was too much for players and so they stopped playing.

Valve promised that they would work on a reboot, but it looks like that will no longer be the case. The company has announced that they will be halting development on Artifact. They don’t say that the game has been canceled, but there’s a good chance that may be the outcome.

Valve says, “It’s now been about a year and a half since the current Artifact team began work on a reboot in earnest. While we’re reasonably satisfied we accomplished most of our game-side goals, we haven’t managed to get the active player numbers to a level that justifies further development at this time. As such, we’ve made the tough decision to stop development on the Artifact 2.0 Beta.”

So Artifact will remain playable, but Valve has decided to make the game completely free. Players will be able to access every card for free and they will no longer have to buy card packs. If you already spent money you will have your cards turned into Collector’s Editions, and events with paid tickets have been removed. It is a sad day for those who still played the game.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals