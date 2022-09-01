Valve certifies 5,000 games as Steam Deck compatible

Valve naturally wants to help Steam Deck owners and others interested in picking up the device, to easily find out what games you can actually play on it. Through its verification program, it will let people see at a glance if a game is compatible. And in that endeavor, Valve just passed an important milestone. The company has certified 5,000 games as Steam Deck compatible.

If Valve puts a Verified label on a game, the Steam Deck should be able to handle it with few to no problems. On the other hand, Valve has listed almost 2,000 games as Unsupported, meaning that they won’t work on Steam Deck.

These numbers suggest that Valve has tested 7,000 Steam games on the system. It will be a long process to check all of them, though. There are over 50,000 titles on the platform. Of course, many of the games currently labeled as Unknown work just fine on Steam Deck.

Valve uses four criteria to check for compatibility. It assesses whether a game has controller support (and an onscreen keyboard when needed) or any compatibility warnings. It also looks for support for the screen’s native 1,280 by 800 resolution and if the game has any issues with the Proton compatibility layer that Valve employs to run Windows games. Hopefully they will be able to test more at a good pace.

Source and Image Credit Engadget

