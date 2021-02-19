Valve Bans Developer From Steam For Calling Company ‘Very Positive’

Before we buy things, we usually look at reviews to get an idea of how good a product is. While reviews aren’t always a guarantee of a good product, it does help you to make an informed decision. If a product has an average of 4/5 stars based on 10,000 reviews, it should more or less be a good indicator that the product is good.

Well, one developer decided to try and game the system on Steam by renaming his company “Very Positive”. This is a play on how Steam games are rated where the term “Positive” is used to indicate how gamers feel about the game, so by calling his company “Very Positive”, it could trick some gamers into thinking that his games are highly-rated. Not a bad strategy.

Unfortunately, Valve wasn’t impressed by this tactic and has given the developer the boot, alleging “review manipulations” as a reason. The developer did not agree with Valve’s decision. Prior to the ban, he even told Vice that “Valve fully understands how minor this trick is” which is why he assumed that he would be able to get away with it.

Had these changes not been noticed and publicized on social media and the news, Valve could have potentially missed it. But the damage is now done and we’re not sure if Valve will be reinstating the account at any point.

Source Ubergizmo

