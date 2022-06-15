Valheim is hitting Xbox in the first half of 2023

The hit Viking survival sim Valheim is now heading to Xbox and PC Game Pass, complete with full crossplay support with the Steam version of the game. Valheim arrive on PC Game Pass first, in fall of 2022. It will then come to Xbox Series X and S, and hit Xbox Game Pass same-day in early 2023. This is good news for fans of the game old and new.

Valheim was a huge hit in 2021, selling almost 6 million copies in its first few weeks on Steam Early Access and beating out established titles like Dota 2 as far as active players. It became one of the top-earning games on Steam in 2021 overall. Interestingly, the original development team at Iron Gate was just five people, but they’ve since hired on more. It shows what a small team can do.

“We’re doing our best,” Iron Gate co-founder Henrik Tornqvist told Engadget in March 2021. “It has become pretty hectic around here since launch.”

Valheim players love the expansive, collaborative universe of hunting, crafting, sailing, building and defeating mythical beasts, and its launch on Xbox Game Pass will be its debut outside of the Steam ecosystem. With so many players already on Steam, crossplay support is very important.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Iron Gate

