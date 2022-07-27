USPS to sell James Webb Space Telescope stamps on August 8th

You’ve seen what the James Webb Space Telescope can deliver as far as images. Now check out the famous telescope on your letters. The US Postal Service is launching a JWST stamp that will be available to pre-order starting August 28th in sheets of 20. It’s a digital depiction of the telescope against a galactic backdrop. So if you are a space fan, this may be all you need to flaunt your nerdy interest when you send a letter or parcel to a friend.

The USPS didn’t talk about pricing. As a Forever stamp, however, the JWST print will always be worth the First-Class Mail one-ounce price. You won’t have to worry about using extra stamps years down the road. That is always a great thing. Forever 20-stamp sheets usually cost $12, so that may be the price.

It is a good way to celebrate the bleeding edge of astronomy tech, even if it is by using mail stickers that are a very old invention. They will certainly add a personal touch to your mail so that everyone will know you love space and high tech telescopes. Because people have to know. They just have to. It’s just what us nerds do.

Source Engadget

Image Credit USPS

