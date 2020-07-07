Use Your Olympus Camera As A Webcam

After decades of being in the camera business, Olympus has now announced that they will be selling off their camera division. It is a sad day for Olympus camera owners, but it seems that the company is still planning on helping its users.

Olympus recently announced and released the OM-D Webcam Beta Software. This is software for computers that will easily turn your Olympus camera into a webcam. So all users need to do is download the software, connect their cameras to their computers, and they should be good to go!

This is cool because while many webcams have increased in quality, they still aren’t quite ready to replace dedicated cameras in terms of overall quality. So if you’re a streamer or someone who just prefers having a higher quality video stream, then this will be great.

Olympus is not the first company to do this for their cameras. Other camera companies like Canon and Fujifilm released similar software for their cameras. If you want to check out this software, head on over to Olympus’ website for the download and to have a look at camera compatibility. It is yet another way to use your Olympus camera with your computer.

