OmniCase 7 port pocket USB-C hub and cable organizer

A small pocket sized USB-C hub complete with cable organizer has launched via Kickstarter this month offering you a handy way to expand the connectivity of your mobile devices. OmniCase provides you with seven ports to connect your peripherals while keeping the host device charged. Port included on the hub are : 2 x USB-A 3.0 ports, 1 x 100W USB-C PD charging, 1 x 4K HDMI OUT, SD/TF card readers, RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $39 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates). If the OmniCase campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the OmniCase USB-C hub project watch the promotional video below.

“OmniCase is a travel-friendly docking station with all the ports you possibly need for your USB-C devices. Superior to those typical dongles with a long tail on one end, OmniCase has a magnetic storage case with strictly tailored slots for secure locking of detachable cables, adapters, SIM card, and its eject pin, decluttering your electronic accessories and preventing any unnecessary loss on the go.”

“Travelers always find nowhere to put their extra SIM card and are always facing the frequent loss of the eject pins. However, with OmniCase, all these small items are close to your hand when you need them.”

“The USB-C PD port on OmniCase delivers up to 100 watts of power, which means you can quickly charge a new Macbook or other USB-C devices at full speed while having all other ports in use. (The actual power delivered to the laptop while charging depends on the wattage of the device.) Besides the fast power delivery, this USB 3.1 Type-C female port supports up to 10Gbps data transfer as well, allowing you to move any HD movies in seconds.”

Source : Kickstarter

