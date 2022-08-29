US theaters to sell $3 movie tickets on September 3rd

Streaming is great, but there’s still something about going to see a film at a movie theater. Sure, there aren’t as many choices, and you can’t pause when you want, but seeing a good film on the silver screen is awesome.

On September 3rd, US theaters will make it more affordable to enjoy the experience. For a limited time. As part of a National Cinema Day, over 3,000 theaters across the US, including chains like AMC, will sell discounted $3 tickets. All of the major film studios and over 30,000 screens are involved.

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

People are returning to theaters to watch films like Dune and Top Gun: Maverick, so the promotion comes at a time when the industry is still dealing with the aftermath of COVID-19, but good movies have people coming back. This makes it a really good time to see a movie in a theater if you have not done it for a while.

