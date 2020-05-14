US Facebook users can now create custom avatars

Facebook avatars are now available in the US. Starting today, users can design digital recreations of themselves, and post them in comments and Messenger chats. These caricatures are similar to Snap’s BitMoji app, which you may be familiar with. But these have their own distinct look. The US rollout of Facebook Avatars comes nearly a year after the initial launch and coincides with the release of new clothing, hair and skin tone options. It should be a fun way to interact.

To design your Avatar, Facebook or Messenger users can find the new “Make Your Avatar” option within the stickers menu in the comment composer. Avatars currently can only be used in comments, chat and Facebook Gaming profiles, but the company says that text posts will eventually support it as well.

The wider rollout of Facebook Avatars shows that the company is somewhat serious about matching the offerings of Snap and Apple, which released its own take on custom emojis — called MeMoji — in 2018. Facebook’s Avatars just might catch on. Hopefully, users will be able to post them in more situations very soon. It’s another thing to keep you on Facebook and keep you having fun while chatting with your friends.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals