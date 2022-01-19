US Airlines Warns That 5G Could cause Problems For Plane Instruments

Ahead of 5G becoming mainstream, there have been some concerns about the technology, from certain groups of people who have shared conspiracy theories about things like how 5G can cause illnesses. Many experts have denied these claims to be untrue, but it looks like 5G could actually have a negative impact on certain things after all, like airplanes for instance.

According to a report from Reuters, the CEOs of major US airlines have published a letter warning that the new C-Band 5G services that are being planned for rollout by AT&T and Verizon could ground a lot of widebody aircrafts and cause “chaos” for US flights that could lead thousands of people overseas stranded.

The potential interference from these 5G bands could have an impact on some sensitive airplane instruments like altimeters that could hamper low-visibility operations. Airlines are asking that 5G towers be placed further away from airports to prevent any disruptions.

The letter says, “Multiple modern safety systems on aircraft will be deemed unusable causing a much larger problem than what we knew… Airplane manufacturers have informed us that there are huge swaths of the operating fleet that may need to be indefinitely grounded.” Neither AT&T nor Verizon have commented yet.

Source Ubergizmo

