Untitled Sony Marvel Movie Coming In October 2021

Sony is one of the few remaining companies to own the movie rights to some Marvel franchises that Disney wants, like characters from the Spider-Man universe. Speaking of both companies, Sony and Disney will be teaming up for a third Spider-Man movie, and also be a sequel to the Venom movie.

It was also confirmed that there would be a Mobius movie in the works. However, it seems that the company could have something else in the works too.

This comes from a tweet by Exhibitor Relations Co. 2 and was also confirmed by IGN. This movie will be released on October 8th, 2021. We don’t know what this movie will be based on though.

There have been rumors suggesting that there could be a movie based on Silk, a character from the Spider-Man franchise, but no one knows yet. Another possibility is the sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. That seems more likely and is probably what we can expect from them. Either way, we’ll have to wait a few months before we know what is happening with this new movie. In the meantime, it is fun to speculate on what it could be about. My money is on Spidey.

