Untitled Goose Game now has a million sales

Untitled Goose Game has become something of a hit. Gamers love the gameplay and premise and so it has quickly become a commercial success. Panic’s Cabel Sasser has revealed that House House’s chaos making title has racked up 1 million sales since it debuted on September 20th.

While he didn’t break down sales by platform, no one would be surprised if the PC version was the best seller. The PS4 and Xbox One releases no doubt helped. And remember, that the PC edition is currently an Epic Games Store exclusive so I think it is safe to assume that we will see another boost once it reaches Steam in late 2020.

Untitled Goose Game is many people’s favorite of the year, and for a good reason. The game is charming and mischievous. This game works well as both a puzzle-solver and a stealth action game. One complaint would be that the game is too short, but aside from that people are having a lot of fun with this title. It is a unique game that just works. I mean, how often are you able to be a goose who creates chaos in other games? If you haven’t played it, you are missing out.

Source Engadget

