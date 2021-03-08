Unmanned Combat Drone Hits Speeds Of Over 1,500mph

Unmanned combat drones aren’t a new thing, but now we could be reaching new heights in drone technology thanks to Kelley Aerospace who have made an unmanned combat drone that can hit speeds of over 1,500mph. Now that is a drone.

The drone is called Arrow and it is larger than your typical drone. It is made completely out of carbon fiber which helps to keep it light and can exceed the speed of sound and hit Mach 2.1. The drone costs between $9-16 million, which the company claims is a low price, and they also say that they have received more than 100 pre-orders for the drone so far.

Kelley Aerospace’s CEO Ian Lim says, “UAVs are known for their persistence…loitering, [but] are never known for their speed. So with the Arrow supersonic UAV, you will overcome the issues of speed and reach.” The drone is currently in the prototype phase but they are looking to proceed with flight tests with a quarter-scale model that will be used as proof of concept.

The drone can also be used along with manned aircraft, where there will be a manned version of the Arrow that will have the capability of controlling multiple unmanned versions of the drone, each with its own mission, equipment, and weapons. This is very impressive.

Source Ubergizmo

