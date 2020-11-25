HotDive scuba and underwater camera phone case



HotDive is a new waterproof phone case that transforms your smartphone into an underwater camera that can be taken scuba or use while splashing around in the waves. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $179 or £135, offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the HotDive Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the HotDive project view the promotional video below.

“Taking photos with HotDive is simple and easy. Using professional software designed for underwater environments, HotDive lets you take photos or videos, switch between the front and rear cameras and photo or video mode with the press of one button. The HotDive App works with the HotDive Pro and can be set to two modes: scuba diving and freediving. These modes are only available on the HotDive Pro due to its built-in dive computer.”

“HotDive Pro’s computer uses a Nordic Semiconductor ultra-low power consumption (ULP) wireless chip for fast processing speed and in-depth monitoring. Its high capability is made better with low power consumption and a stronger signal to ensure a smooth connection to your smartphone. HotDive Pro also uses a Swiss TE MS5083 depth sensor to monitor real-time depth, calculate ascent speed, and issue warnings. And it also has a built-in compass, so you always know which direction you’re diving in. When it detects that the depth stress has reached 5 meters it will sound an alarm by vibrating to remind you to stay underwater for 3 minutes before ascending.”

Turn your smartphone into a professional underwater camera with fill light and an advanced dive computer. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official HotDive crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals