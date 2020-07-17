Uncharted Movie Will Start Shooting Soon

An Uncharted movie has been in the works for years. Though there were many false starts as the movie has lost many directors since it was first announced, but it looks like things could finally be moving forward. Actor Tom Holland posted on Instagram and hinted that the shooting of the movie would be starting soon.

Holland will be playing a younger version of Nathan Drake. Other actors attached to the movie include Mark Wahlberg who will be playing Victor “Sully” Sullivan, along with Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, and Sophia Ali.

Hopefully, they make something faithful to the game. Historically, video game movie adaptions haven’t done very well, so we’re not sure if Uncharted has what it takes or not. There is also a ton of hype surrounding the movie given the popularity of the game and how long the movie has been in the making, which could lead to disappointment.

In any case, we’ll have to wait and see how this all plays out. The movie is scheduled for a release in 2021, but given the coronavirus pandemic and with more studios opting to delay their movies, we’re not sure if this date will change in the future. We will see.

Source Ubergizmo

