Uncharted 4 and Uncharted Lost Legacy are heading to PS5 and PC

The Uncharted collection is a lot of fun and no doubt it has helped many pass the time during the COVID-19 pandemic. And now, in addition to a live action movie expected to arrive in 2022, the two latest games in Naughty Dog’s popular adventure series are scheduled to arrive on PS5 and PC next year. That’s a lot of Uncharted to look forward to for fans of the series and newcomers alike.

Both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, the finale of the Nathan Drake saga, and the follow-up DLC The Lost Legacy will be made available next year. Obviously, the graphics, of course, look gorgeous running on next-gen hardware. That is reason enough to check these out all by itself. However, there is no word yet on whether Naughty Dog will insist on additional platform upgrade costs — a la Sony Interactive’s short gambit with charging extra to update Zero Dawn Forbidden West from the PS4 to the PS5. We will hear more about that in the near future. We also don’t yet know if there will be any extras in the new version of these games.

The new versions are scheduled for release in “early 2022.” We will keep you posted with any news.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals