Unagi’s scooter subscription service hits NYC and LA

Another scooter-share service has arrived in two major American cities, but scooter manufacturer Unagi claims its All-Access subscription is very different than what’s already out there. Those in New York and Los Angeles can rent their own Unagi scooter and ride it as long as they have a subscription without having to share their scooter with anyone else.

Some common problems of scooter sharing are that scooters are often stolen or trashed. Local governments have also had to deal with scooter-related issues, with some choosing to subject scooters to a permitting process or banning them in certain areas. Sometimes, the scooters aren’t the best quality either. Lime has its own subscription service, but their scooters are still shared between customers.

Unagi says its scooters were designed to solve these issues. As long as your Unagi All-Access subscription is active, you can take the scooter home. Great in Covid times. Unagi All-Access has insurance included with the subscription fee and if you have any maintenance issues, Unagi will give you a replacement within 24 hours.

There are two Unagi All-Access plans: pay-as-you-go monthly for $39 per month, and a $408 annual plan, for $34 per month. That’s a bit pricier than other services, but you are getting much more for your money.

Source Engadget

