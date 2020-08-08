Sonic Soak ultrasonic cleaner cleans more efficiently than a washing machine

The compact Sonic Soak is a unique ultrasonic cleaner is capable of cleaning a wide variety of different things including vegetables, laundry, toys, glasses, jewellery and more. Using efficient ultrasonic cleaning technology the cleaning system is more efficient than a washing machine. Sonic Soak enables precise cleaning while using less energy than traditional washing machines helping you also be kind to the environment.

Sonic Soak made crowdfunding history by raising over ¥117 million in Japan and $4 million on Indiegogo and is now available directly from the official Sonic Soak website. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about its capabilities, features and 50,000 ultrasonic vibrations per second. The compact ultrasonic cleaner has been specifically created to offer users with the “ultimate portable cleaner” says its creators, providing state-of-the-art powerful ultrasonic cleaning technology in the palm of your hand. “An ultrasonic cleaner that kills up to 99.99% of germs, bacteria and viruses in your household items.”

“Sonic Soak sends out ultrasound to generate microscopic cavitation bubbles. Cavitation bubbles implode and creates immense pressure, immediately displacing contaminants. Sonic Soak is the only device that can clean virtually anything that will fit into a container of water (no ultrasonic floor cleaner yet – but hopefully soon!). But more importantly, Sonic Soak cleans everything better than anything else in your house.”

“Carry it with you to take care of your cleanliness needs anywhere you go. Whether its for a business trip, a family camping trip, or going on holiday, Sonic Soak is the number one portable cleaning device for you that’s fuss-free. Sonic Soak is perfect device for all your household cleaning needs. With the latest cleaning technology, it helps to keep you and your loved ones safe.”

For full specifications, purchasing options and availability jump over to the Sonic Soak ultrasonic cleaner online store via the link below. “Sonic Soak is a device that aims to revolutionize cleanliness and hygiene in our daily lives by using ultrasonic cleaning technology. Sonic Soak’s modulated ultrasonic waves travel through water to clean at a microscopic level.”

