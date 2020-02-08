Unique ultrasonic cleaner cleans more efficiently than a washing machine

Sonic Soak is a compact device specifically designed to revolutionise hygiene and cleanliness in our daily lives by using ultrasonic cleaning technology, which send waves through the water to clean your garments and objects at a microscopic level.

Sonic Soak offers the “ultimate portable cleaner” that brings powerful ultrasonic technology right to your fingertips, with precise cleaning while saving the environment by using less energy than traditional washing machines. Sonic Soak made crowdfunding history by raising over ¥117 million in Japan and $4 million on Indiegogo and is now available directly from the official Sonic Soak website. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about its capabilities, features and 50,000 ultrasonic vibrations per second.

“Sonic Soak sends out ultrasound to generate microscopic cavitation bubbles. Cavitation bubbles implode and creates immense pressure, immediately displacing contaminants. Sonic Soak is the only device that can clean virtually anything that will fit into a container of water (no ultrasonic floor cleaner yet – but hopefully soon!). But more importantly, Sonic Soak cleans everything better than anything else in your house.”

“Carry it with you to take care of your cleanliness needs anywhere you go. Whether its for a business trip, a family camping trip, or going on holiday, Sonic Soak is the number one portable cleaning device for you that’s fuss-free. Sonic Soak is perfect device for all your household cleaning needs. With the latest cleaning technology, it helps to keep you and your loved ones safe.”

For full specifications, purchasing options and availability jump over to the Sonic Soak ultrasonic cleaner online store via the link below. “Sonic Soak generates modulated ultrasonic waves that travel through the water to clean at the microscopic level. The device sends out ultrasound to generate microscopic cavitation bubbles. Cavitation bubbles implode and creates immense pressure, immediately displacing contaminants. So you can “wave” goodbye to dirty and say hello to a genuinely clean load of laundry.”

