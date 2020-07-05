Sonic Soak ultrasonic cleaner cleans everything from laundry to jewelry

Ultrasonic cleaners offer a unique way of cleaning almost anything from laundry to jewellery and even fruit and vegetables. One such cleaner called the Sonic Soak offers the “ultimate portable cleaner” bringing powerful ultrasonic cleaning technology right to your fingertips. Sonic Soak provides precise cleaning, while saving the environment using a lot less energy when compared to a washing machine.

Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about its capabilities, features and 50,000 ultrasonic vibrations per second. “Sonic Soak sends out ultrasound to generate microscopic cavitation bubbles. Cavitation bubbles implode and creates immense pressure, immediately displacing contaminants. Sonic Soak is the only device that can clean virtually anything that will fit into a container of water (no ultrasonic floor cleaner yet – but hopefully soon!). But more importantly, Sonic Soak cleans everything better than anything else in your house.”

For full specifications, purchasing options and availability jump over to the Sonic Soak ultrasonic cleaner online store via the link below. “Sonic Soak is a device that aims to revolutionize cleanliness and hygiene in our daily lives by using ultrasonic cleaning technology. Sonic Soak’s modulated ultrasonic waves travel through water to clean at a microscopic level.”

“Carry it with you to take care of your cleanliness needs anywhere you go. Whether its for a business trip, a family camping trip, or going on holiday, Sonic Soak is the number one portable cleaning device for you that’s fuss-free. Sonic Soak is perfect device for all your household cleaning needs. With the latest cleaning technology, it helps to keep you and your loved ones safe.”

Sonic Soak made crowdfunding history by raising over ¥117 million in Japan and $4 million via the crowdfunding site Indiegogo and is now available directly from the official Sonic Soak website.

Source: Sonic Soak

