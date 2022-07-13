Ucoolity 10h wearable air conditioner vest from $89

If you are searching for a wearable air conditioner system capable of keeping you cool in work or during your favourite activity, you may be interested in the Ucoolity wearable cooling vest. Now in its third generation the unique cooling vest offers a wearable air conditioner that can be used for up to 10 hours on a single charge and weighs just 460 g. Featuring fast cooling technology the air-conditioner can cool your body in just three seconds.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $89 or £75 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Featuring semiconductor tech, this device is engineered to keep you cool without water, ice packs, or any other bulky items. Just put it on, buckle it up, and you’ll stay cool and dry all day. The back of Ucoolity includes a super cooler that can rapidly cool your entire body, able to make your body temperature up to 33°F lower than the surrounding temperature. It’s an effective way to stay cool on hot days, particularly when you’re working in heat-sensitive environments.”

If the Ucoolity campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Ucoolity wearable air conditioner project play the promotional video below.

“We used a unique composite material radiator and a smooth cooling air duct structure design to bring you long-lasting coolness. The Ucoolity radiator is composed of a magnesium alloy, compared with the traditional aluminum alloy radiator. The weight and heat dissipation is superior, it’s lighter in weight and much more durable.”

