Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones delayed until 2022

Skull and Bones will miss its release date again. Ubisoft now expects to publish the pirate game during the 2022-2023 fiscal year, so April 1st, 2022 to March 31st, 2023. Sadly, this is the fourth time Ubisoft has delayed Skull and Bones. There was a reveal at E3 2017, when the company initially planned to release it in 2018. It then pushed back the game to 2019, mid-2020, 2021 and now 2022. We might see it one day.

Last year, Elisabeth Pellen, the game’s creative director, blamed the delays on a vision change. At first, the premise of the game was simple. It was supposed to take the ship battling mechanics from Black Flag for multiplayer and strip all the narrative threads that make the Assassin’s Creed franchise hard to follow. But things have expanded since then. “The answer is that we simply needed more time. We dreamt something bigger for Skull and Bones, and these ambitions naturally came with bigger challenges,” she wrote at the time. “As Skull and Bones evolved from its original idea to what it is now, it was also necessary to have some fresh eyes join the team.”

So on one hand it is a deeper game, but on the other, it is taking extra time.

Source Engadget

