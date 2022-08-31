Ubisoft’s Rocksmith+ guitar learning service hits PC next week

Ubisoft’s Rocksmith+ subscription service arrives on September 6th. After almost a year-long delay, the guitar learning platform will be available on PC exclusively through the Ubisoft Store. 5,000 songs will be available at launch, including music from Alicia Keys, The Clash, and Santana, Ubisoft says that Rocksmith+ will feature the “largest catalog of official songs ever offered in a music learning service.” And the company has promised to add “millions” of more tracks in the future too.

If you played a previous Rocksmith release or were a part of the closed beta, you can get loyalty pricing. Subscribe for three months upfront, and you’ll get one month free. You can also prepay for a year, and Ubisoft will give you an extra three months for free. One, three, and 12-month subscriptions will cost $15, $40, and $100 per billing period.

Just note that you will need a way to connect your electric, acoustic, or bass guitar to your computer. You can download the Rocksmith Plus Connect app on an iOS or Android device. It uses your phone’s built-in microphone to detect your playing. You can also use Ubisoft’s Rocksmith Real Tone Cable to connect the instrument.

Ubisoft does not mention the previously announced PlayStation and Xbox versions of Rocksmith+ but says that the mobile release will arrive this fall.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Ubisoft

