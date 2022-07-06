Ubisoft to unveil updated Skull and Bones gameplay this week

After years of delays, it looks like Ubisoft is finally ready to offer a new look at Skull and Bones. The publisher announced that it plans to host a showcase dedicated to the open-world multiplayer pirate game on July 7th at 2 PM ET. Ubisoft will livestream the event on YouTube and Twitch, so don’t miss out.

The company is expected to announce a new release date at that time. Skull and Bones has had a troubled development. Ubisoft first announced the title way back at E3 2017, with an original release window planned for 2018. Obviously, that didn’t work. It pushed the game back to 2019, mid-2020, 2021 and then finally in 2022-2023.

In 2020, Elisabeth Pellen, the game’s creative director, blamed the delays to a change of vision. The original premise of Skull and Bones was to adapt the sailing mechanics from 2013’s Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and strip all the narrative threads and stealth mechanics that many did not like.

“The answer is that we simply needed more time. We dreamt something bigger for Skull and Bones, and these ambitions naturally came with bigger challenges,” Pellen said back then. “As Skull and Bones evolved from its original idea to what it is now, it was also necessary to have some fresh eyes join the team.”

Hopefully, it will be worth the wait.

