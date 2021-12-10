Ubisoft To Start Adding NFTs To Games

Sometimes to entice gamers to pre-order games or to take part in special events, developers offer unique collectible items for in-game items and characters. But Ubisoft is taking things to a new level by announcing that for Ghost Recon Breakpoint, they will be introducing NFTs.

NFTs are non-fungible tokens. They are basically digital assets that use blockchain technology, which is the same tech behind cryptocurrency, to act as a ledger to officially say who this particular digital asset belongs to.

Ubisoft says that the introduction of NFTs, which they’re calling Digits, is an “experiment” and they say that they will be the first to introduce NFTs to a triple-A game title. The NFTs will be collected and managed through a new platform the company is launching called Ubisoft Quartz.

The company says, “Each Digit is a unique collectible that features its own serial number for others to see in-game, also keeping track of its current and previous owners for years to come, making players an integral part of the game’s history.” They are also telling gamers that their NFTs are also environmentally sustainable.

This is because it relies on the Tezos blockchain, which uses a “proof of stake” method versus the “proof of work” method that is used by Ethereum. Ubisoft clims that a single transaction on Tezos uses about the same amount of energy as streaming 30 seconds of video.

