Ubisoft To Maintain The Price For Its Next-Gen Games

The price of games have increased over the years just like everything else. Right now, the price most can expect to pay for triple A titles are $60, but some companies like 2K have increased those prices to $70 for games designed for next-gen consoles like Sony’s PS5 and the Microsoft Xbox Series X.

It has been thought that other developers and publishers will follow suit in the future, but we have some good news. Ubisoft won’t raise the prices, at least for now. The company has stated that they will be maintaining the $60 price for its next-gen titles. Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot was quoted as saying, “We plan to come with the same price as the previous generation of consoles.”

Don’t get too excited though, as it seems that this is only temporary. In a statement that clarifies Guillemot’s words, Ubisoft said, “As we said earlier, for the $60 price we are really concentrating on the Christmas releases and we have decided that those games will be launched at $60.”

So it is possible that when 2021 comes, Ubisoft will be raising the prices of their games to the $70 mark. So get your wallets ready, but for now, the price is remaining the same.

Source Ubergizmo

