Ubisoft shuts down online play for 91 games

We have bad news if you were planning a Ubisoft gaming session with older games. It looks like Ubisoft has shut down online services for a whopping 91 games. Many of them are ancient, or versions for old platforms though. However, there are some games you could still play on current hardware or might have good reason to revisit as well.

The first two Far Cry games have lost online support for PC, for instance, and Blood Dragon won’t connect on PC, PS3 and Xbox 360. Also, Just Dance fans may need to stick to newer games. While it isn’t a big deal that Ubisoft dropped support for PS3, Wii, Wii U and Xbox 360 versions of Just Dance 2018 and before, PS4 and Xbox One players will lose access to the songs from Just Dance 2014 or 2015. Many still may want to play on those consoles.

There is also Beyond Good & Evil, the original Ghost Recon, several Rainbow Six games, older Settlers titles, and some Splinter Cell releases. Also, games that used Ubisoft Connect won’t let you earn Units, and you can’t unlock content on any platform or access it on PC either.

Ubisoft is just now shutting off Rainbow Six Lockdown support for PS2, GameCube and original Xbox owners, so these are older, but still, if you’ve kept an old console around to play old games

this stinks for you.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Ubisoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals