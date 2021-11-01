Ubisoft Shames Far Cry 6 Players

Game companies love it when gamers keep playing their games, but not so much when they stop. And there are many reasons why gamers might stop playing a game halfway. It might be boring, it might be too difficult, they might be too busy with their life, who knows. However, Ubisoft has a creative way to try and get gamers back.

According to gamers who have played Far Cry 6, Ubisoft is sending some gamers emails asking them to come back to the game. But this isn’t your typical “We’ve missed you” email, but rather an email written by the game’s antagonist, Anton Castillo, who is played by Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito.

It more or less hints at and shames the player for not being good enough for spending as little time as they did in Far Cry 6. It also thanks players for giving him free rein in Yara, and that “Surely you can do better than this”. This is a very creative way that Ubisoft can rile players up into getting back into the game. It is very unique for sure.

To some, it ends up feeling like a spam email, but others like the idea and appreciate the creativity.

Source Ubergizmo

