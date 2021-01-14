Ubisoft making an open-world Star Wars game

We knew that the resurrected Lucasfilm Games would eventually make a new Star Wars game, but now we know who will be involved. Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment, the team behind The Division 2, is developing an open-world Star Wars game using the studio’s Snowdrop engine. They are hiring for the project and The Division 2 director Julian Gerighty will helm the new game. An open-world game sounds amazing.

Yesterday Lucasfilm unveiled plans for an Indiana Jones game from Bethesda’s MachineGames too. And Massive has still is working on its Avatar game.

This Ubisoft deal, however, marks an end to EA’s exclusive rights to make Star Wars titles. Disney senior VP Sean Shoptaw said that EA would remain a “very strategic and important partner,” but said, “We did feel like there’s room for others,”

It’s not a surprising move. Critics have accused EA of squandering its Star Wars rights for eight years, with few major titles even reaching players as they are canceled. There were also questionable decisions like Battlefront II’s early pay-to-win mechanics and it seems like EA only recently made good use of the Star Wars name with games like Jedi: Fallen Order and Squadrons which are much better than usual.

Ubisoft’s involvement would increase the volume of hit Star Wars games. They may even invite more partners after this.

Source Engadget

