Ubisoft delays Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to 2023 or 2024

Don’t hold your breath if you were hoping to play Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora before the next movie arrives. That is not likely to happen. Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment have delayed the Avatar game until 2023 or 2024. The developers blamed the setback on “ongoing constraints” affecting game production across the industry. However, to reassure players, Ubisoft said it was still “committed” to creating a next-gen game and sees James Cameron’s franchise as a “multi-year opportunity.”

There are also other projects that are facing delays or cancellations. Axios’ Stephen Totilo said that Ubisoft has canceled its battle royale brawler Ghost Recon Frontline and Splinter Cell VR. The company also dropped two unannounced games and has pushed back a lower-profile “premium” game from a 2022-2023 release window to 2023-2024.

These decisions come as Ubisoft tries to reverse its fortunes. It did see “better than expected” sales from the Assassin’s Creed series and Rainbow Six Siege in the first quarter, though its net bookings dipped 10 percent compared to a year earlier. Ubisoft’s business is not exactly booming, and the delays for games like Frontiers of Pandora only increase the pressure to cut costs even more. Hopefully, they will not be delayed further.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Ubisoft

