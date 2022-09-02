Ubisoft confirms Assassin’s Creed Mirage

After a lot of leaks, Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next game in its long-running series. More details should come during the Ubisoft Forward event on September 10th, but for now, we have some tidbits from the announcement image. This cool image shows Basim Ibn Ishaq, a character from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, leaping with his blade in front of the Palace of the Golden Gate in Baghdad.

That does line up with some previous leaks around the game’s setting, which indicated that Mirage would be a return to stealth gameplay for the long-running series. The new title was originally supposed to be DLC for Valhalla, but then it was later turned into a standalone game to fill out Ubisoft’s release schedule more. Regardless of its conception or how it came to be, it’s nice to see the series return to its Middle Eastern origins.

Many feel that being super-powered in Origins and Valhalla was fun, but it was also far from the methodical and less action-heavy gameplay of the earlier AC games that people loved so much. So this should be a welcome addition for fans who miss the speed and flavor of those other older games.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Ubisoft

