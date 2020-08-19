Uber’s all-inclusive Pass is live in the US

Uber’s all-inclusive monthly subscription service is now available in the United States. Uber started testing Uber Pass in 2019, expanding the scope of the original Ride Pass that only offered discounted rates for rides. They trialed the subscription service in 10 cities over the past year, and now Uber is now giving residents in over 200 cities the option to pay $25 per month to enjoy the benefits.

The company is rolling out Uber Pass across the US in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s gross bookings for rides went down by 75 percent from April through June, and the number of customers active on the app dropped nearly in half compared to last year. Demand for Uber Eats orders and deliveries did go way up, however, when cities went under lockdown. This may get customers back to its other services since the pass offers discounts across all products.

For just $25 a month, Uber Pass gives you a 10 percent discount on UberX, XL and Comfort rides, as well as a 15 percent discount on Black, SUV and Premier rides. Uber Eats orders for pickup are free if they’re over $15, while orders for delivery are five percent off if they’re over the same amount. And grocery deliveries are free for orders over $40. There’s a lot to like here.

It has also given its app a refresh so that rides, Eats, bikes/scooters and Grocery are in one place to make all the services easier to find. There are also shortcuts to frequently ordered restaurants and previous trip destinations. The redesigned app will make its way to customers worldwide very soon.

Source Engadget

