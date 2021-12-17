Uber to test autonomous food delivery next year

Uber and autonomous vehicle company Motional have announced a partnership for “autonomous deliveries” through Uber Eats. The pilot is scheduled to launch in “early 2022,” though Motional would not give more details on timing. The full variety of food options normally available through Uber Eats won’t be available, sadly. Customers will pick from “a curated set of meal kits from select restaurants.”

It won’t actually be a “driverless” endeavor. A Motional spokesperson said that “we will be launching the service with safety operators present in the vehicle.” Deliveries will be confined to Santa Monica, California, where a large part of Motional’s team works. If all goes well maybe it will expand soon after.

We don’t know the number of vehicles Motional plans to use on public roads, or what type of weather they’ll be allowed to operate in at the moment. Many questions remain.

Uber initially planned to use the semi-professionalized cab driver workforce, and then remove the overhead costs entirely by investing in self-driving vehicles. “The reason Uber could be expensive is you’re paying for the other dude in the car,” former CEO Travis Kalanick said in 2014, “When there is no other dude in the car, the cost of taking an Uber anywhere is cheaper.” Six years later the company sold off its self-driving arm to Aurora. That is why Uber has pursued partnerships with outside self-driving firms.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals