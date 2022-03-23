Uber is getting rid of the split fare feature in April

The Uber app will lose the split fare option in April while the company attempts to build a better system for sharing the cost of a ride. Don’t worry though, a replacement feature should roll out within the next few months, according to an Uber spokesperson.

Uber users in the UK got an email this week telling them about the shutdown. A spokesperson confirmed the news soon after. “We are in the process of reworking how riders split fares and the feature will be temporarily removed from the Uber app next month,” they said. “We know this is a popular feature, so rest assured that we are planning to roll out a new, improved version in the coming months.”

This change eliminates your ability to split the cost of a ride within the Uber app, but it doesn’t stop you from using Venmo, Cash App or other services to help make things equal. The original email to UK customers said that the “split fare” feature would be discontinued on March 21st, but it’s actually sticking around until April, the later company clarified for everyone.

We don’t know why they did not just keep it and then implement a new feature when it was ready, but they have their reasons.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Thiago Prudencio / Shutterstock

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals