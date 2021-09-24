Uber Eats Will Let You Search For Food Using Emojis

Have you ever opened up a food delivery app and spent an hour trying to decide what to eat? It happens. With so many restaurants at your fingertips, we have a lot of choice. However, the next time you’re trying to decide, maybe tr inserting an emoji to help in Uber Eats to recommend some places to try.

This is an interesting update to the platform, where Uber Eats will now allow users to search its mobile app using emojis. So if you’re craving a burger, just type in the burger emoji and Uber Eats will pull up burger joints that are in your area. You can also try other emojis like the pizza emoji, and more.

We’re not sure how this is easier, but it should impress a certain type of user. It is a fun update at any rate. It might also come in handy if you’re in a foreign country and want to look for food but don’t know how to type it out in the local language, so that’s also a big plus here.

This feature will be available in the new pickup maps inside of the Uber Eats Android and iOS app, as well as the website.

Source Ubergizmo

