Uber buying alcohol delivery service Drizly for $1.1 billion

Uber’s food deliveries have been carrying it along during the pandemic, and it’s now making an acquisition that reflects this change in priorities due to the times we live in. Uber has bought Drizly, the largest alcohol delivery service in the US, for $1.1 billion in cash and stock. If you order, you’ll still have access to a separate Drizly app, but the booze-on-demand feature will eventually integrate with the Uber Eats app in time.

The deal should close sometime in the first half of 2021. After that, you can enjoy some alcohol with your dinner.

It’s a mutually beneficial deal. Drizly will continue to expand independently, but it gets access to one of the world’s largest delivery platforms, including its customers and technology. That is a great deal for them for sure. As a customer, you may also get perks from Uber’s reward and subscription programs, too.

Uber gets to fill in the gap in Uber Eats’ delivery options and could keep customers involved so they don’t switch to rival services. This could help keep the company afloat until it’s safe for people to visit bars and use Uber’s ridesharing service instead. It is great for all parties involved for sure.

Source Engadget

